$23,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Kia Sedona
2017 Kia Sedona
LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
124,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8558486
- Stock #: K9033
- VIN: KNDMB5C13H6249642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9033
- Mileage 124,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9