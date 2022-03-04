Menu
2017 Kia Sedona

124,500 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

124,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8558486
  • Stock #: K9033
  • VIN: KNDMB5C13H6249642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,500 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Sedona-2017-id8792481.html

Vehicle Features

LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

