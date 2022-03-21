Menu
2017 Kia Sedona

69,020 KM

Details Description Features

$28,980

+ tax & licensing
$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2017 Kia Sedona

2017 Kia Sedona

LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

2017 Kia Sedona

LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$28,980

+ taxes & licensing

69,020KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8663155
  • Stock #: K9098
  • VIN: KNDMB5C14H6342590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # K9098
  • Mileage 69,020 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Sedona-2017-id8859671.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. **
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. See dealer ...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

