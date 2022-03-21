$28,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Kia Sedona
2017 Kia Sedona
LX+ | PWR SLIDING DOORS | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$28,980
+ taxes & licensing
69,020KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8663155
- Stock #: K9098
- VIN: KNDMB5C14H6342590
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9098
- Mileage 69,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. **
480 PLUS HST AND LIC ** LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - BACK UP CAMERA - POWER SLIDING DOORS - POWER TAILGATE - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE! Certified Pre-Owned Unit! Financing available as low as 6.99% OAC. See dealer ...
** SPECIAL FINANCING PRICE SHOWN / CASH PRICE $30
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9