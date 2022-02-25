$21,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Kia Soul
2017 Kia Soul
EV LUXURY | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX | 1 OWNER
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
61,276KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8284179
- Stock #: K8047
- VIN: KNDJX3AE7H7022494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K8047
- Mileage 61,276 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES INCLUDE - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - CLIMATE CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!! Financing available as low as 3.99% OAC. See dea...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9