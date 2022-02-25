Menu
2017 Kia Soul

61,276 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
EV LUXURY | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX | 1 OWNER

Location

61,276KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8284179
  • Stock #: K8047
  • VIN: KNDJX3AE7H7022494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8047
  • Mileage 61,276 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Soul_EV-2017-id8650006.html

Vehicle Features

000 km extended warranty - Complimentary 135-point Inspection - Complimentary Carfax Report - 30 Day / 2
000 KM Exchange Privilege - $500 Graduate Bonus Available - 90 Day SiriusXM Free Trial ** CPO Benefits are available at no extra charge when financing only. CPO benefits can be purchased at an additional rate when purchasing cash. ** All vehicles com...
ONE OWNER! CLEAN CARFAX! * FREE WINTER TIRES ON RIMS * KEY FEATURES INCLUDE - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH - CLIMATE CONTROL - HEATED STEERING WHEEL MUCH MORE!! Financing available as low as 3.99% OAC. See dea...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

