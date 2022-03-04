$19,980+ tax & licensing
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
EX FWD | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |
Location
78,394KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8511635
- Stock #: K5970A
- VIN: KNDPN3AC2H7148003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,394 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AIR CONDITIONING - MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
