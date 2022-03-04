Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

78,394 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

EX FWD | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

EX FWD | 1 OWNER | BLUETOOTH | HEATED SEATS |

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

78,394KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8511635
  • Stock #: K5970A
  • VIN: KNDPN3AC2H7148003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K5970A
  • Mileage 78,394 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2017-id8768556.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE! KEY FEATURES: - BLUETOOTH - HEATED SEATS - KEYLESS ENTRY - AIR CONDITIONING - MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2020 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 25,610 KM
$30,980 + tax & lic
2015 BMW X1 AWD xDri...
 27,098 KM
$24,980 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 95,009 KM
$29,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory