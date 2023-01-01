2017 Land Rover Discovery

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,988 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9732430

9732430 Stock #: RHH7124769

RHH7124769 VIN: SALCT2BG2HH712476

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # RHH7124769

Mileage 65,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Interval wipers Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Keyless Remote Entry System Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.