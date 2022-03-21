$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Oak-Land Ford
905-844-3273
2017 Land Rover Evoque
2017 Land Rover Evoque
HSE Dynamic
Location
Oak-Land Ford
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
905-844-3273
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
28,357KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8811914
- Stock #: 2B067B
- VIN: SALVD2BGXHH222695
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2B067B
- Mileage 28,357 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Oak-Land Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Oak-Land Ford
Primary
570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2