Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Fully open loan,</p><p><strong>Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.</strong></p><p><strong>Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge,</strong><span> </span>Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.</p><p><strong>FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)</strong></p><p>EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.</p><p>All trade-ins are welcome.</p><p>Thank you for trusting</p><p>DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO</p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737143954105_36828279030385347 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701374972419_3351035482856881 style=line-height: 0; display: none; data-jodit-selection_marker=start></span>

2017 Lexus ES 350

147,186 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle
12139017

2017 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
147,186KM
VIN 58ABK1GG6HU036117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,186 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intuitive Park Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
ADAPTIVE
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
65 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.46 Axle Ratio
675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Piano Black Door Panel Insert
Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: dual Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Ultra Low Emissions Vehicle (ULEV II) and hood struts
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Piano Black/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

Used 2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE for sale in Oakville, ON
2012 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.5L Auto HIGHLINE 111,745 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn STI Man for sale in Oakville, ON
2016 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn STI Man 143,078 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2dr Cpe E 350 RWD for sale in Oakville, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2dr Cpe E 350 RWD 162,033 KM $11,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2017 Lexus ES 350