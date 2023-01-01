$31,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus IS 300
IS 300 FSPORT|BACKUP|LEATHER|HEATED
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.
600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $699
- Listing ID: 10416267
- VIN: JTHCM1D26H5016851
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
F SPORT PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED/COOLED SEATS | KEYLESS ENTRY | POWER WINDOWS/LOCKS/SEATS | LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST | PUSH START | PADDLE SHIFTERS | BLIND SPOT ASSIST | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | RED INTERIOR AND MORE!
WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $ PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=DC2XqNWIYAhrkQOHcQFSjvfuCqSwVHbn
