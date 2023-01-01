2017 Lexus RX 350

Menu
<p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; margin-bottom: .0001pt; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>NO HIDDEN FEES</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-bidi-font-family: Arial; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;> and <strong>NO HAGGLE PRICING </strong>means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     </span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black; background: white;>* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE <strong>(CERTIFIED)</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, </span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  $39 ACTIVATION FEE</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #3a3a3a; background: white;>Price shown excludes</span><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Office: 905-844-7100</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Sam:   416-805-7500</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Rob:    416-990-5016</span></strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal style=line-height: normal; margin: 6.0pt 0in .0001pt 0in;><strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>Or Email at:</span></strong><span style=font-size: 10.0pt; font-family: Verdana,sans-serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-bidi-font-family: Times New Roman; color: black;>  <strong>oakvilleautos@hotmail.com</strong></span></p>

2017 Lexus RX 350

139,895 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Lexus RX 350

RX350 Premium, Certified with Warranty

2017 Lexus RX 350

RX350 Premium, Certified with Warranty

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

139,895KM
Used
VIN 2T2BZMCAXHC098705

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6669
  • Mileage 139,895 KM

A VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE IS INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE

 

NO HIDDEN FEES and NO HAGGLE PRICING means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

 

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

 

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

 

* A FREE (24 MONTH or 24,000 KMS) POWERTRAIN WARRANTY,

 

  $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR,

 

  $250 DEDUCTIBLE,

 

  $39 ACTIVATION FEE

 

***CARPROOF REPORT PROVIDED WITH EVERY VEHICLE***

 

Price shown excludes: HST AND MINISTRY LICENSING CHARGES ($59 in most cases).

 

Financing purchases are subject to additional Administration Fees and Documents fees

 

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

 

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR WE WILL BUY IT.

 

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

 

Office: 905-844-7100

 

Sam:   416-805-7500

 

Rob:    416-990-5016

 

Or Email at:  oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2017 Lexus RX 350