2017 Lexus RX 350

69,000 KM

Details

$44,888

+ tax & licensing
$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

RX 350 - F Sport - ONE OWNER

2017 Lexus RX 350

RX 350 - F Sport - ONE OWNER

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

$44,888

+ taxes & licensing

69,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8439117
  VIN: 2T2BZMCA0HC084893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! 

 

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL VEHICLES SOLD COME WITH A 3 MONTH / 3000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST! 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

As per OMVIC regulations, the vehicle is not roadworthy, not certified, and not E-Tested, certification and emission is available for $595.00

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

