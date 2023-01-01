Menu
2017 Mazda CX-5

187,010 KM

Details Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Mazda CX-5

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT

2017 Mazda CX-5

GT

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

187,010KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10151007
  • Stock #: P6673
  • VIN: JM3KFBDLXH0169503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6673
  • Mileage 187,010 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

