2017 Mazda CX-5

<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START | BLUETOOTH | & MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $17495PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:</span></p>

130,652 KM

$17,495

+ tax & licensing
GS

GS

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

130,652KM
VIN JM3KFBCL5H0170432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,652 KM

Vehicle Description

BACKUP CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START | BLUETOOTH | & MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $17495PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-334-3596

