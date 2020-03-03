Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

POWER PKG - SATELLITE RADIO

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

POWER PKG - SATELLITE RADIO

Roger's Motors

1035 Speers Road, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-618-0350

$14,888

  • 53,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 4788669
  • Stock #: RH01924569
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL1H0192457
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray - Dark
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
6
 4.99% Financing Available Price Includes Certification(Safety), Emissions Test, Oil Change and Complete History Report. Price Does Not Include Tax and Licensing. No Administration Fees. No Hidden Fees. No Surprises. This 2017 Mazda5 Touring Comes Loaded With Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Automatic Transmission, and so Much More!   The Body and Interior are in Excellent Condition. We Also Accept Trade Ins! Financing Available For Good, Bad or No Credit Starting at 4.99% O.A.C. We Also Have Upto 6 Months With No Payments Available. Ask Us About Our Financing Specials. Call Today to Schedule Your Appointment! Located Beside the QEW Toronto. We Service What We Sell. Our Full Service Dealership Has A full in-house Auto Service Center With Licensed Mechanics. Shop Rogers Motors For Your New Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used SUV's or Used Minivans! Thank You For Considering Roger's Motors. Family Owned and Operated. Come Visit Rogers Motors and Experience the Difference in Service.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • ABS
  • Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Rear Air Conditioner
Seating
  • Third Row Seat
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • 3rd Row Folding Seats
Powertrain
  • Automatic Transmission
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Bluetooth
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
  • Automatic
  • FWD
  • XM Satellite
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • Gas

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

