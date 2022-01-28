2017 Mazda MAZDA5

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 5 8 , 2 6 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8163865

8163865 Stock #: K8008

K8008 VIN: JM1CW2DL0H0194844

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K8008

Mileage 58,263 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE IN! KEY FEATURES - SUNROOF - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM XM RADIO - CRUISE CONTROL - 6 PASSANGER MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.