Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

58,263 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda MAZDA5

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT AUTO | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HTD SEATS | 1 OWNER

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda MAZDA5

GT AUTO | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HTD SEATS | 1 OWNER

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,263KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8163865
  • Stock #: K8008
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL0H0194844

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K8008
  • Mileage 58,263 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Mazda-Mazda5-2017-id8591069.html

Vehicle Features

ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE IN! KEY FEATURES - SUNROOF - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM XM RADIO - CRUISE CONTROL - 6 PASSANGER MUCH MORE!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lockwood Kia

2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 95,000 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Telluride N...
 8,456 KM
$65,980 + tax & lic
2016 BMW M3 4dr sdn ...
 68,368 KM
$57,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

Call Dealer

905-847-XXXX

(click to show)

905-847-1511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory