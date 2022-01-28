$19,980+ tax & licensing
$19,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Mazda MAZDA5
GT AUTO | SUNROOF | LEATHER | HTD SEATS | 1 OWNER
Location
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
58,263KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8163865
- Stock #: K8008
- VIN: JM1CW2DL0H0194844
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,263 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
ONE OWNER! LOCAL TRADE IN! KEY FEATURES - SUNROOF - LEATHER - HEATED SEATS - AM/FM XM RADIO - CRUISE CONTROL - 6 PASSANGER MUCH MORE!
