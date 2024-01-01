$17,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA6
GT
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,780 KM
Vehicle Description
REALLY SHARP 2017 MAZDA6 GT!! FULLY LOADED, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN! CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!
Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan that's perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT, now available at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray sedan features a luxurious black leather interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it a joy to drive. With only 107,780km on the odometer, this MAZDA6 is ready for many more miles of reliable and enjoyable driving.
This MAZDA6 GT is packed with features that will make every journey comfortable and convenient. From the heated seats and steering wheel to the premium sound system and GPS navigation, you'll appreciate the thoughtful details that make this vehicle stand out.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise effortlessly on the highway with adaptive cruise control, which automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with confidence knowing you're alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of supple leather seats.
- Push Button Start: Start your engine with the touch of a button for added convenience.
Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a stylish and feature-packed sedan. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT in person!
Twin Oaks Auto
905-339-3330