<p>REALLY SHARP 2017 MAZDA6 GT!! FULLY LOADED, LOCAL ONTARIO TRADE-IN! CLEAN CARFAX! DRIVES GREAT!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p>Looking for a stylish and well-equipped sedan thats perfect for your daily commute and weekend adventures? Look no further than this 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT, now available at Twin Oaks Auto. This sleek gray sedan features a luxurious black leather interior and a powerful 4-cylinder engine, making it a joy to drive. With only 107,780km on the odometer, this MAZDA6 is ready for many more miles of reliable and enjoyable driving.</p><p>This MAZDA6 GT is packed with features that will make every journey comfortable and convenient. From the heated seats and steering wheel to the premium sound system and GPS navigation, youll appreciate the thoughtful details that make this vehicle stand out.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features:</p><ol><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise effortlessly on the highway with adaptive cruise control, which automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest days with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre alerted to vehicles in your blind spot.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of supple leather seats.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Start your engine with the touch of a button for added convenience.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this incredible opportunity to own a stylish and feature-packed sedan. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to see this 2017 Mazda MAZDA6 GT in person!</p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

107,780 KM

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

View Carfax Report

Used
107,780KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1GL1W59H1132288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,780 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

