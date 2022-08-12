2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988 + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8981044

8981044 Stock #: RHU1931639

RHU1931639 VIN: 55SWF4KB0HU193163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # RHU1931639

Mileage 86,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Dual-zone Climate Control Convenience Keyless Entry Keyless Remote Entry System Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.