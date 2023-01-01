2017 Mercedes-Benz C 300

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,788 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9732427

9732427 Stock #: RHU2056669

RHU2056669 VIN: 55SWF4KB0HU205667

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # RHU2056669

Mileage 109,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Rear Defroster Navigation System Automatic climate control Auxiliary Pwr Outlet Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Remote Trunk Lid Security Security System - Manufacturers Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Keyless Remote Entry System Additional Features Tilt Wheel All Equipped Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror alloy rims Keyless Ignition Push start ignition

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.