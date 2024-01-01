Menu
<p>ABSOLUTE BEAUTY OF AN AUTOMOBILE!! DRIVES AMAZING!!! SUPER CLEAN WITH GREAT KMS!! AMG!! NAVI!! AWD!! CALL TODAY!!</p><p> </p><p>Experience the luxury and performance of a German engineered masterpiece with this sleek 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, an intuitive automatic transmission, and the confidence of all-wheel drive, making it a joy to drive in any weather condition. Step inside and be greeted by a refined interior featuring premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a suite of advanced technology.</p><p>This C-Class has everything you need to make every drive a luxurious experience. With its sporty AMG package, youll enjoy enhanced styling and performance features. Navigate the roads with ease using the built-in GPS navigation system, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system.</p><p>This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a testament to German engineering excellence. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to experience the thrill of driving this sophisticated luxury sedan.</p><p>Here are 5 of the vehicles most enticing features:</p><ol><li><strong>AMG Package:</strong> Elevate your driving experience with the sporty AMG package, adding a touch of performance and aggressive styling.</li><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Cruise with confidence, letting the car automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats:</strong> Enjoy a warm and cozy ride, even on the coldest days, with the luxurious comfort of heated front seats.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views with the convenient sunroof/moonroof.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Immerse yourself in an exceptional audio experience with a high-quality premium sound system.</li></ol><p> </p><p> </p><p>THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN <strong>ADDITIONAL $690+HST</strong>. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! </p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong></p><p><strong>TO CALL US 905-339-3330 </strong></p><p>We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2</p><p>PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS</p><p><span style=font-size: 18pt;>TwinOaksAuto.Com</span></p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG

11934887

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KB5HU210636

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class