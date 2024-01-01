$23,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
ABSOLUTE BEAUTY OF AN AUTOMOBILE!! DRIVES AMAZING!!! SUPER CLEAN WITH GREAT KMS!! AMG!! NAVI!! AWD!! CALL TODAY!!
Experience the luxury and performance of a German engineered masterpiece with this sleek 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PKG. This meticulously maintained sedan boasts a powerful 4-cylinder engine, an intuitive automatic transmission, and the confidence of all-wheel drive, making it a joy to drive in any weather condition. Step inside and be greeted by a refined interior featuring premium leather seating, heated front seats, and a suite of advanced technology.
This C-Class has everything you need to make every drive a luxurious experience. With its sporty AMG package, you'll enjoy enhanced styling and performance features. Navigate the roads with ease using the built-in GPS navigation system, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a premium sound system.
This 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is a testament to German engineering excellence. Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to experience the thrill of driving this sophisticated luxury sedan.
Here are 5 of the vehicle's most enticing features:
- AMG Package: Elevate your driving experience with the sporty AMG package, adding a touch of performance and aggressive styling.
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Cruise with confidence, letting the car automatically adjust your speed to maintain a safe distance from the vehicle ahead.
- Heated Front Seats: Enjoy a warm and cozy ride, even on the coldest days, with the luxurious comfort of heated front seats.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy panoramic views with the convenient sunroof/moonroof.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in an exceptional audio experience with a high-quality premium sound system.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330