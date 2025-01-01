$22,888+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 | AMG | LOADED
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$22,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 72,170 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC with AMG Package – Low Kilometers, Extremely Clean
Experience luxury, performance, and precision engineering with this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, equipped with the highly desirable AMG Sport Package. This vehicle is in exceptional condition, locally owned, and features low kilometers. A perfect blend of comfort, technology, and driving dynamics.
Key Features and Highlights:
Performance and Drivetrain:
2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque
7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
4MATIC all-wheel drive for year-round traction and handling
AMG-tuned suspension for enhanced sport performance
Dynamic driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+)
AMG Sport Package Includes:
AMG body styling (front and rear bumpers, side skirts)
18-inch AMG alloy wheels
Perforated leather-wrapped flat-bottom sport steering wheel
Sport front seats with additional bolstering
Brushed aluminum trim and black headliner
AMG branded floor mats
Interior and Comfort:
Heated leather seats
Power-adjustable front seats with memory settings
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Keyless start with push-button ignition
Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Premium materials throughout the cabin
Ambient interior lighting
Technology and Infotainment:
8.4-inch COMAND infotainment screen
Navigation system
Bluetooth audio and hands-free calling
USB and media interface
Voice command system
Premium sound system
Safety and Driver Assistance:
Rearview camera
Blind Spot Assist
Attention Assist (driver drowsiness monitoring)
Collision Prevention Assist
Rain-sensing windshield wipers
LED daytime running lights and LED taillights
Tire pressure monitoring system
Exterior:
LED headlights
Dual exhaust
Chrome exterior accents
Power-folding mirrors
Power sunroof
Additional Information:
Low kilometers
Local Ontario vehicle
Clean title, no accidents
Recently detailed, smoke-free, and well maintained
Fuel efficient with excellent highway mileage
This 2017 C300 with AMG styling offers timeless design, modern luxury, and the performance you expect from a Mercedes-Benz. An ideal choice for those seeking premium quality and everyday usability in one refined package.
DRIVES AMAZING!!! Contact for viewing or test drive.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
905-339-3330