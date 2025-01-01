2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Menu
<p data-start=169 data-end=264><strong data-start=169 data-end=264>For Sale: 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC with AMG Package – Low Kilometers, Extremely Clean</strong></p><p data-start=266 data-end=571>Experience luxury, performance, and precision engineering with this 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC, equipped with the highly desirable AMG Sport Package. This vehicle is in exceptional condition, locally owned, and features <strong data-start=490 data-end=508>low kilometers</strong>. A perfect blend of comfort, technology, and driving dynamics.</p><p data-start=573 data-end=605><strong data-start=573 data-end=605>Key Features and Highlights:</strong></p><p data-start=607 data-end=638><strong data-start=607 data-end=638>Performance and Drivetrain:</strong></p><ul data-start=639 data-end=955><li data-start=639 data-end=725><p data-start=641 data-end=725>2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4 engine producing 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque</p></li><li data-start=726 data-end=781><p data-start=728 data-end=781>7-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=782 data-end=845><p data-start=784 data-end=845>4MATIC all-wheel drive for year-round traction and handling</p></li><li data-start=846 data-end=901><p data-start=848 data-end=901>AMG-tuned suspension for enhanced sport performance</p></li><li data-start=902 data-end=955><p data-start=904 data-end=955>Dynamic driving modes (Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport+)</p></li></ul><p data-start=957 data-end=988><strong data-start=957 data-end=988>AMG Sport Package Includes:</strong></p><ul data-start=989 data-end=1262><li data-start=989 data-end=1047><p data-start=991 data-end=1047>AMG body styling (front and rear bumpers, side skirts)</p></li><li data-start=1048 data-end=1076><p data-start=1050 data-end=1076>18-inch AMG alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=1077 data-end=1140><p data-start=1079 data-end=1140>Perforated leather-wrapped flat-bottom sport steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1141 data-end=1189><p data-start=1143 data-end=1189>Sport front seats with additional bolstering</p></li><li data-start=1190 data-end=1235><p data-start=1192 data-end=1235>Brushed aluminum trim and black headliner</p></li><li data-start=1236 data-end=1262><p data-start=1238 data-end=1262>AMG branded floor mats</p></li></ul><p data-start=1264 data-end=1289><strong data-start=1264 data-end=1289>Interior and Comfort:</strong></p><ul data-start=1290 data-end=1568><li data-start=1290 data-end=1314><p data-start=1292 data-end=1314>Heated leather seats</p></li><li data-start=1315 data-end=1368><p data-start=1317 data-end=1368>Power-adjustable front seats with memory settings</p></li><li data-start=1369 data-end=1408><p data-start=1371 data-end=1408>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1409 data-end=1452><p data-start=1411 data-end=1452>Keyless start with push-button ignition</p></li><li data-start=1453 data-end=1497><p data-start=1455 data-end=1497>Power tilt and telescopic steering wheel</p></li><li data-start=1498 data-end=1540><p data-start=1500 data-end=1540>Premium materials throughout the cabin</p></li><li data-start=1541 data-end=1568><p data-start=1543 data-end=1568>Ambient interior lighting</p></li></ul><p data-start=1570 data-end=1602><strong data-start=1570 data-end=1602>Technology and Infotainment:</strong></p><ul data-start=1603 data-end=1783><li data-start=1603 data-end=1642><p data-start=1605 data-end=1642>8.4-inch COMAND infotainment screen</p></li><li data-start=1643 data-end=1664><p data-start=1645 data-end=1664>Navigation system</p></li><li data-start=1665 data-end=1707><p data-start=1667 data-end=1707>Bluetooth audio and hands-free calling</p></li><li data-start=1708 data-end=1735><p data-start=1710 data-end=1735>USB and media interface</p></li><li data-start=1736 data-end=1760><p data-start=1738 data-end=1760>Voice command system</p></li><li data-start=1761 data-end=1783><p data-start=1763 data-end=1783>Premium sound system</p></li></ul><p data-start=1785 data-end=1818><strong data-start=1785 data-end=1818>Safety and Driver Assistance:</strong></p><ul data-start=1819 data-end=2063><li data-start=1819 data-end=1838><p data-start=1821 data-end=1838>Rearview camera</p></li><li data-start=1839 data-end=1860><p data-start=1841 data-end=1860>Blind Spot Assist</p></li><li data-start=1861 data-end=1912><p data-start=1863 data-end=1912>Attention Assist (driver drowsiness monitoring)</p></li><li data-start=1913 data-end=1944><p data-start=1915 data-end=1944>Collision Prevention Assist</p></li><li data-start=1945 data-end=1979><p data-start=1947 data-end=1979>Rain-sensing windshield wipers</p></li><li data-start=1980 data-end=2029><p data-start=1982 data-end=2029>LED daytime running lights and LED taillights</p></li><li data-start=2030 data-end=2063><p data-start=2032 data-end=2063>Tire pressure monitoring system</p></li></ul><p data-start=2065 data-end=2078><strong data-start=2065 data-end=2078>Exterior:</strong></p><ul data-start=2079 data-end=2184><li data-start=2079 data-end=2097><p data-start=2081 data-end=2097>LED headlights</p></li><li data-start=2098 data-end=2114><p data-start=2100 data-end=2114>Dual exhaust</p></li><li data-start=2115 data-end=2142><p data-start=2117 data-end=2142>Chrome exterior accents</p></li><li data-start=2143 data-end=2168><p data-start=2145 data-end=2168>Power-folding mirrors</p></li><li data-start=2169 data-end=2184><p data-start=2171 data-end=2184>Power sunroof</p></li></ul><p data-start=2186 data-end=2213><strong data-start=2186 data-end=2213>Additional Information:</strong></p><ul data-start=2214 data-end=2391><li data-start=2214 data-end=2232><p data-start=2216 data-end=2232>Low kilometers</p></li><li data-start=2233 data-end=2258><p data-start=2235 data-end=2258>Local Ontario vehicle</p></li><li data-start=2259 data-end=2288><p data-start=2261 data-end=2288>Clean title, no accidents</p></li><li data-start=2289 data-end=2343><p data-start=2291 data-end=2343>Recently detailed, smoke-free, and well maintained</p></li><li data-start=2344 data-end=2391><p data-start=2346 data-end=2391>Fuel efficient with excellent highway mileage</p></li></ul><p data-start=2393 data-end=2613>This 2017 C300 with AMG styling offers timeless design, modern luxury, and the performance you expect from a Mercedes-Benz. An ideal choice for those seeking premium quality and everyday usability in one refined package.</p><p data-start=2615 data-end=2677><strong data-start=2615 data-end=2677>DRIVES AMAZING!!! Contact for viewing or test drive.</strong></p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

