2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

105,500 KM

$28,998

2DR CPE C 300 4MATIC

2DR CPE C 300 4MATIC

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

105,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9852164
  • VIN: wddwj4kb6hf429946

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful Black on White Coupe w/ NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle comes equipped with:
- AMG Line Interior/Exterior Package
- Blind Spot Assist
- AMG Styling Package
- Keyless Start
- Rain Sensor

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

