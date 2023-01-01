$28,998+ tax & licensing
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2DR CPE C 300 4MATIC
Location
1-345 Wyecroft Road, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
105,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9852164
- VIN: wddwj4kb6hf429946
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 105,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful Black on White Coupe w/ NO ACCIDENTS
Vehicle comes equipped with:
- AMG Line Interior/Exterior Package
- Blind Spot Assist
- AMG Styling Package
- Keyless Start
- Rain Sensor
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
