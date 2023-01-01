2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 5 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9852164

9852164 VIN: wddwj4kb6hf429946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 105,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Blind Spot Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

