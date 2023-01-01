Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

90,000 KM

$108,888

+ tax & licensing
MMS Motors

905-844-8667

Contact Seller
AMG G 63

Location

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10023558
  • VIN: WDCYC7DF2HX269874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX VERIFIED | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS | WE FINANCE ALL TYPES OF CREDITS

2017 Mercedes benz G63 the ultimate suv that everyone wants is here roaring with the hand build AMG engine and original brand new FORGIATO wheels. Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold with  out certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Monday - Friday 10-6

Saturday 10-2

***647 966 8667***

***905 844 8667***

***Lubrico warranty available ***

***Financing Available for all credit types***

$108,888+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE

$112,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE

 

Don't miss out on this deal , MMS operates with low Monthly cost that gives us an advantage in the market for providing lower prices. We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

