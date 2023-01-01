$108,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
MMS Motors
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10023558
- VIN: WDCYC7DF2HX269874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX VERIFIED | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE
2017 Mercedes benz G63 the ultimate suv that everyone wants is here roaring with the hand build AMG engine and original brand new FORGIATO wheels. Everything works the way it came out from Factory brand new , Ready for the new owner, This vehicle is sold with out certification. Certification costs $795 additional to sale price+HST. Call us today to book an appointment for viewing. Or visit us at
Monday - Friday 10-6
Saturday 10-2
***Lubrico warranty available ***
***Financing Available for all credit types***
$108,888+ HST and licensing -FINANCE PRICE
$112,888 + HST and licensing - CASH PRICE
We are a Licensed Used Car Dealer and a proud member of OMVIC & UCDA. All of our vehicles have CARPROOF Reports
