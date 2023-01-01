$99,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G63 AMG 4MATIC
Location
Brothers Deals On Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2
$99,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9640015
- Stock #: 995
- VIN: WDCYC7DF4HX281718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 995
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 MERCEDES BENZ G63 AMG 4MATIC, WHITE ON WHITE & BLACK!!!
Car is Loaded with Diamond Stitch Interior, Navigation,Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Assistance, Assistance Graphic and Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats and Heated Back Seats.
Brothers Deals on Wheels
345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, On L6K 2H2
For an appointment call (647)893-1342
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Brothers Deals On Wheels
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.