2017 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

113,000 KM

$99,999

$99,999

Brothers Deals On Wheels

G63 AMG 4MATIC

Brothers Deals On Wheels

345 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2H2

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 995
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 MERCEDES BENZ G63 AMG 4MATIC, WHITE ON WHITE & BLACK!!!

Car is Loaded with Diamond Stitch Interior, Navigation,Rearview Camera, Blind Spot Assistance, Assistance Graphic and Harman Kardon Sound System, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats and Heated Back Seats.

