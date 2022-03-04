Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

50,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,770

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,770

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300|NAVI|360 CAM|BLIND SPOT MIRRORS|LOW KMs

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC 300|NAVI|360 CAM|BLIND SPOT MIRRORS|LOW KMs

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,770

+ taxes & licensing

50,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8645147
  • Stock #: 7141188
  • VIN: WDC0G4KB7HV007943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITYMEMORY SEATRAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELDDRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEELNAVIGATION SYSTEMSATELLITE RADIO SIRIUSHEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGERPANORAMA ROOFSUNROOFLEATHERPOWER REAR HATCH 5 PASSENGERCRUISE CONTROLRAIN SENSORED WINDSHIELDABSELECTRIC MIRRORSREAR DEFOGGERACTIVE BLIND SPOT ASSISTHEATED MIRRORSROOF LUGGAGE RACKADJUSTABLE STEERING WHEELMP3 CAPABILITYSEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGERAIR BAGPOWER FOLDING MIRRORSSEAT TYPE - BUCKETAIR CONDITIONINGPOWER LIFTGATESIDE FRONT AIR BAGSAIRBAG FRONT LEFTPOWER LOCKSTILT WHEELAIRBAG FRONT RIGHTPOWER MIRRORSTRACTION CONTROLAM/FM/CDPOWER STEERINGTURBO CHARGEDCARGO COVERPOWER WINDOWS

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
********************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 5 years 

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2011 Land Rover Rang...
 88,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper Clu...
 89,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A6 3.0T Te...
 129,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory