2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,770 + taxes & licensing 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8645147

8645147 Stock #: 7141188

7141188 VIN: WDC0G4KB7HV007943

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 50,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.