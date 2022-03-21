Menu
2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

103,797 KM

Details Description

$57,999

+ tax & licensing
$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL450 4MATIC

2017 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL450 4MATIC

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$57,999

+ taxes & licensing

103,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8968894
  • Stock #: 190
  • VIN: 4jgdf6ee3ha884895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 190
  • Mileage 103,797 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

