2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

45,046 KM

Details Features

$31,877

+ tax & licensing
$31,877

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$31,877

+ taxes & licensing

45,046KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8563283
  • Stock #: P6285X
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB4HJ305721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P6285X
  • Mileage 45,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

