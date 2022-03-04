2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

$31,877 + taxes & licensing 4 5 , 0 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8563283

8563283 Stock #: P6285X

P6285X VIN: WDCTG4GB4HJ305721

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # P6285X

Mileage 45,046 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.