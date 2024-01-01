Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>ACCIDENT FREE | ONTARIO VEHICLE | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START | 360 CAMERA | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER SEATS | POWER TAILGATE | BLUETOOTH | AUTO HOLD BREAK | AND MORE!!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #3e4153; color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $26888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:</span></p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

127,630 KM

Details Description Features

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

GLC 300 BACKUP|PANO|HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300

GLC 300 BACKUP|PANO|HEATED SEATS

Location

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

905-334-3596

  1. 1706741186
  2. 1706741111
  3. 1706741186
  4. 1706741186
  5. 1706741186
  6. 1706741186
  7. 1706741186
  8. 1706741186
  9. 1706741186
  10. 1706741186
  11. 1706741186
  12. 1706741102
  13. 1706741104
  14. 1706741097
  15. 1706741108
  16. 1706741113
  17. 1706741100
  18. 1706741107
  19. 1706741106
  20. 1706741186
  21. 1706741187
  22. 1706741135
  23. 1706741138
  24. 1706741136
  25. 1706741133
  26. 1706741137
  27. 1706741139
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
127,630KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN WDC0G4KB0HF220033

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,630 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE | ONTARIO VEHICLE | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | BLINDSPOT ASSIST | MEMORY SEATS | HEATED SEATS | PUSH START | 360 CAMERA | POWER WINDOWS | POWER LOCKS | POWER SEATS | POWER TAILGATE | BLUETOOTH | AUTO HOLD BREAK | AND MORE!!

WE ARE SELLING THIS CAR FOR $26888 PLUS HST AND LICENSING *** ALL CARS COMES WITH A FREE CARPROOF REPORT ** FINANCING AVAILABLE GOOD CREDIT BAD CREDIT ALL CREDITS WELCOME 99.9% APPROVAL..All vehicles can be certified and e-tested for an additional $699 If not certified and e-tested as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is deemed not driveable,not e-tested,and not certified.** PLEASE STOP BY TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE, TAKE IT FOR A TEST DRIVE AND LET OUR EXPERIENCED ASSOCIATES HELP YOU THROUGHOUT YOUR PURCHASE **** THANKS FOR VISITING OUR WEBSITE **** ..NO HIDDEN FEES NO EXTRA FEES BUY WITH CONFIDENCE PROUD MEMBER OF THE UCDA... WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL... ALL CARS SAFETY AND ETESTED ARE RE CONDITIONED BY CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS... OPEN MONDAY TO FRIDAY 1130 AM TO 6PM SATURDAY 11 AM TO 2PM SUNDAY BY APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL OR TEXT US AT 905 825 2575 AND VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.ALFAISALMOTORS.COM FOR THE CARFAX SEE LINK:

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | Sedan for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC | AMG PACKAGE | Sedan 94,612 KM $30,689 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Audi A4 Progressiv | NAVI | CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Audi A4 Progressiv | NAVI | CAMERA 111,676 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO | REAR AND FRONT VIEW CAMERA for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N GO | REAR AND FRONT VIEW CAMERA 209,419 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Email Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

600 York Street, Oakville, ON L6L 4B3

Call Dealer

905-334-XXXX

(click to show)

905-334-3596

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

905-334-3596

Contact Seller
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300