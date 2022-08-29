Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Altima

106,731 KM

Details Description

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Altima

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Altima

2.5 S

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

  1. 9283183
  2. 9283183
  3. 9283183
  4. 9283183
  5. 9283183
  6. 9283183
  7. 9283183
  8. 9283183
  9. 9283183
  10. 9283183
  11. 9283183
  12. 9283183
  13. 9283183
  14. 9283183
  15. 9283183
  16. 9283183
  17. 9283183
  18. 9283183
  19. 9283183
  20. 9283183
  21. 9283183
  22. 9283183
  23. 9283183
  24. 9283183
  25. 9283183
  26. 9283183
Contact Seller

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

106,731KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9283183
  • Stock #: 230
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9HN335660

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230
  • Mileage 106,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra (HST 13% and Licensing will be extra, plus standard $10 Omvic Fee apply to all transactions)

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car.We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (This vehicle can be certified and E-tested for an additional $799/-),

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Deals on Wheels Auto

2017 Nissan Altima 2...
 106,731 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 133,124 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 128,823 KM
$21,799 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

905-815-XXXX

(click to show)

905-815-0333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory