2017 Nissan Rogue

125,995 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

S

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

125,995KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10634307
  • Stock #: E2759B
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC821866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,995 KM

Vehicle Description

Safetied 2017 Nissan Rogue SV equipped with a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission now available for sale at Kennedy Ford in Oakville, ON.Additional Equipment: Winter tires on rimsExterior: WhiteInterior: BlackPerks of purchasing this vehicle from Kennedy Ford include: non-commission sales representatives, market value pricing, CarFax report with every vehicle, 3 years of tire insurance (we will repair or replace the tire from damage caused by things such as nails/screws), our vehicles come with a safety certificate, in addition to the safety inspection we also complete a 52 point inspection. Our vehicles also come fully detailed upon delivery. We offer financing for clients with all types of credit; our on-site financial services managers work closely with 11 different financial institutions to obtain our client's loan approvals.Want more information or to book a test drive? Submit an inquiry. Google score of 4.6 stars! Experience our family-owned and operated atmosphere for yourself at our full-service Ford Dealership. We are located at the corner of Dorval & Wyecroft Road in beautiful Oakville, ON, just south of the QEW. 280-South Service Road West Oakville, ON.SALES HOURS: Monday - Thursday : 9:00am - 7:00pm Friday: 9:00am - 6:00pm Saturday: 9:00am - 5:00pm Sunday: CLOSED Appointments are recommended to ensure we have the vehicle ready for when you arrive. Submit an inquiry to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
CVT Transmission
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry

Powertrain

4 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

