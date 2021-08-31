+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival! Trade-in! AWD!
ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover
INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Brown Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate
SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing
2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum AWD Palatial Ruby Metallic
CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
