2017 Nissan Rogue

46,256 KM

$26,888

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

SL Platinum AWD with Leather Seats, Panoramic Sunroof, and Clean Carfax

Location

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

46,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7950149
  • Stock #: 22032A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC794230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,256 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Trade-in! AWD!

ACCESSORIES
✓ Tonneau Cover

INTERIOR
✓ Bluetooth
✓ AM/FM Radio: SiriusXM
✓ Navigation System
✓ Panoramic Sunroof
✓ Front dual zone A/C
✓ Brown Perforated Leather Seats
✓ Heated Front Seats
✓ Heated Steering Wheel
✓ Push Start Ignition
✓ Eco/Sport Mode
✓ Power Seats
✓ Power Liftgate

SAFETY FEATURES
✓ Exterior Parking Camera Rear
✓ Lane Departure Alert
✓ Collision Mitigation
✓ Blind-Spot Monitor Sensing

2017 Nissan Rogue SL Platinum AWD Palatial Ruby Metallic

CARFAX HISTORY
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with seller accuracy of information. Mileage recorded at time of listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Entry
Panoramic Roof
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Memory Seats
Premium Audio
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

