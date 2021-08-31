2017 Nissan Rogue

$26,888 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 2 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7950149

7950149 Stock #: 22032A

22032A VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC794230

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 46,256 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats SECURITY ALARM Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Convenience Remote Starter Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Entry Windows Panoramic Roof Exterior Rear Spoiler tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Seating Memory Seats Additional Features Premium Audio AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.