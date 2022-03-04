Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

50,987 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

SV AWD | ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX

SV AWD | ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

50,987KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8544032
  • Stock #: K9042
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC788808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2017-id8784677.html

Vehicle Features

KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - KEYLESS ENTRY - AM/FM
SIRIUS XM - MUCH MORE!

