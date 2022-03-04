$27,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
Lockwood Kia
905-847-1511
2017 Nissan Rogue
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD | ROOF | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
905-847-1511
$27,980
+ taxes & licensing
50,987KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8544032
- Stock #: K9042
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3HC788808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K9042
- Mileage 50,987 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
KEY FEATURES: - SUNROOF - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - KEYLESS ENTRY - AM/FM
SIRIUS XM - MUCH MORE!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lockwood Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lockwood Kia
2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9