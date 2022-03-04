Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

102,415 KM

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

Lockwood Kia

905-847-1511

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV | 1 OWNER | REMOTE START | HTD SEAT | OFF LEASE

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV | 1 OWNER | REMOTE START | HTD SEAT | OFF LEASE

Location

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

$21,980

+ taxes & licensing

102,415KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8558483
  • Stock #: K9034
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MTXHC816702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K9034
  • Mileage 102,415 KM

Vehicle Description

http://www.lockwoodkia.com/occasion/Nissan-Rogue-2017-id8792482.html

Vehicle Features

SIRIUS XM - MUCH MORE!
ONE OWNER! OFF LEASE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - KEYLESS ENTRY - AM/FM

Lockwood Kia

Lockwood Kia

2400 S Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-1511

