2017 Nissan Rogue

$21,980 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 4 1 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8558483

8558483 Stock #: K9034

K9034 VIN: 5N1AT2MTXHC816702

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K9034

Mileage 102,415 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features SIRIUS XM - MUCH MORE! ONE OWNER! OFF LEASE! CLEAN CARFAX! KEY FEATURES: - REMOTE START - HEATED SEATS - BLIND SPOT DETECTION - KEYLESS ENTRY - AM/FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.