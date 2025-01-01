$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Sentra
2017 Nissan Sentra
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
#NO ACCIDENTS
2017 NISSAN SENTRA SV 1.8 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS
EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-REMOTE START
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-HEATED SEATS
-CRUISE CONTROL
-PUSH TO START
-2 SEATS OF KEYS
AND MORE
FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!
PRICING:
PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES!
CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101
QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Call Dealer
416-527-XXXX(click to show)
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2017 Nissan Sentra