#SAFTY CERTIFIED 
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED #NO ACCIDENTS 2017 NISSAN SENTRA SV 1.8 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS EQUIPPED WITH: -REARVIEW CAMERA -REMOTE START -KEYLESS ENTRY -HEATED SEATS -CRUISE CONTROL -PUSH TO START -2 SEATS OF KEYS AND MORE FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICING: PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES! CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5 (416) 527-0101 QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE

2017 Nissan Sentra

159,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Sentra

2017 Nissan Sentra

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

#SAFTY CERTIFIED
#2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
#NO ACCIDENTS

2017 NISSAN SENTRA SV 1.8 4 CYLINDER ENGINE GREAT ON GAS

EQUIPPED WITH:
-REARVIEW CAMERA
-REMOTE START
-KEYLESS ENTRY
-HEATED SEATS
-CRUISE CONTROL
-PUSH TO START
-2 SEATS OF KEYS
AND MORE

FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE!

PRICING:

PRICE + HST – NO HIDDEN FEES!
CONTACT US TODAY TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING & TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE, ON L6L2X5
(416) 527-0101

QUALITY USED CARS – TRANSPARENT PRICING – EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-XXXX

416-527-0101

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2017 Nissan Sentra