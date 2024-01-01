$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 RAM 1500
Express
2017 RAM 1500
Express
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
151,653KM
VIN 1C6RR7FTXHS806491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 151,653 KM
Vehicle Description
# SAFETY CERTIFIED FOR NO EXTRA COST
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED # NO ACCIDENT # 6 PASSENGER
2017 RAM 1500 QUAD CAB EXPRESS EDITION HEMI 5.7L V8 AGGRESSIVE BLACKOUT TRUCK WITH UPGRADED WHEELS. THE ENGINE RUNS VERY SMOOTH AND SOUNDS. TRANSMISSION SHIFTS GREAT. COMES WITH NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND. FRESH OIL CHANGE. 150,000 KMs
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Email Terminal Motors
