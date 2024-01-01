Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;># SAFETY CERTIFIED FOR NO EXTRA COST </span><br></div><div># 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div># NO ACCIDENT </div><div># 6 PASSENGER </div><div><br></div><div>2017 RAM 1500 QUAD CAB EXPRESS EDITION HEMI 5.7L V8 AGGRESSIVE BLACKOUT TRUCK WITH UPGRADED WHEELS. THE ENGINE RUNS VERY SMOOTH AND SOUNDS. TRANSMISSION SHIFTS GREAT. COMES WITH NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND. FRESH OIL CHANGE. 150,000 KMs </div><div><br></div><div># BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! </div><div># FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. </div><div>TERMINAL MOTORS </div><div>(416)527-0101 </div><div>1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5</div>

2017 RAM 1500

151,653 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Watch This Vehicle

2017 RAM 1500

Express

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1729529077
  2. 1729529077
  3. 1729529077
  4. 1729529077
  5. 1729529077
  6. 1729529077
  7. 1729529077
  8. 1729529077
  9. 1729529077
  10. 1729529077
  11. 1729529077
  12. 1729529077
  13. 1729529077
  14. 1729529077
  15. 1729529077
  16. 1729529077
  17. 1729529077
  18. 1729529077
  19. 1729529077
  20. 1729529077
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,653KM
VIN 1C6RR7FTXHS806491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 151,653 KM

Vehicle Description

# SAFETY CERTIFIED FOR NO EXTRA COST 
# 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED # NO ACCIDENT # 6 PASSENGER 
2017 RAM 1500 QUAD CAB EXPRESS EDITION HEMI 5.7L V8 AGGRESSIVE BLACKOUT TRUCK WITH UPGRADED WHEELS. THE ENGINE RUNS VERY SMOOTH AND SOUNDS. TRANSMISSION SHIFTS GREAT. COMES WITH NEW BRAKES ( ROTORS & PADS ) ALL AROUND. FRESH OIL CHANGE. 150,000 KMs 
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! # FREE CARFAX REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE! PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416)527-0101 1421 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L2X5

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Lexus RX 350 160,000 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class AMG C 43 83,000 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz E53 AMG C 43 4MATIC Sedan 75,000 KM $53,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500