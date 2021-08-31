Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 2 7 9 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7762197

7762197 Stock #: 2905

2905 VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG629080

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 90,279 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Suspension Air Suspension Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Vinyl Seats Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.