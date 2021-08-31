Menu
2017 RAM 1500

90,279 KM

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

289-837-1234

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" LOW KM B-TOOTH SAFETY

2017 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" LOW KM B-TOOTH SAFETY

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

646 Fourth Line, Oakville, ON L6L 2B2

289-837-1234

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,279KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7762197
  • Stock #: 2905
  • VIN: 3C6RR7KT6HG629080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 90,279 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available  STARTING FROM 0% SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 4X4 REILABLE 5.7 HEMI 4DR CREW CAB  LOW KM ONLY 90279KM, BLUE TOOTH,POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS , POWER MIRRORS, KEYLESS   COMES FULLY SAFETY CERTIFERD,REMOTE START,  

WILL INSTALL 4 NEW BRAKES( PADS+ ROTORS) WITH THE SALE

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2

NICE COMBINATION RED EXTERIOR ON  DARK GREY INTERIOR

NO CLAIM  car fax aviable AND VERIFIED  at no extra fee

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=6Y3hRhBPfPzalAC91CeltZvsnJg%2f%2fBbA

WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

///////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Air Suspension
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

