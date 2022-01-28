Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,488 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 6 0 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8185488

8185488 Stock #: P6038A

P6038A VIN: 1C6RR7MTXHS545270

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 125,601 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm am/fm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Hill Ascent Control Power Folding Mirrors Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 8-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.