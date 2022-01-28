Menu
2017 RAM 1500

125,601 KM

Details Description Features

$38,488

+ tax & licensing
$38,488

+ taxes & licensing

Kennedy Ford

905-845-1646

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

2017 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Kennedy Ford

280 South Service Rd West, Oakville, ON L6J 5B4

905-845-1646

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,488

+ taxes & licensing

125,601KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8185488
  • Stock #: P6038A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MTXHS545270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,601 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 140.5"" Sport

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hill Ascent Control
Power Folding Mirrors
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control

