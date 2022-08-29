$47,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
(416)-303-7772
2017 RAM 1500
SPORT - HEMI - $16K IN MODS - MINT CONDITION
Location
CB&C Leasing Inc
2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6
(416)-303-7772
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$47,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9186163
- VIN: 1C6RR7mt4hs611098
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,242 KM
Vehicle Description
We are pleased to introduce to you our tastefully modified 2017 Ram 1500 Sport! This truck truly comes to you in like new condition. Meticulously maintained with oil changes at every 5000km, always filled with premium 91 gas.
This vehicle is equipped with roughly $16,500 in accessories such as a tonneau cover with a coated bed, 6" inch lift kit, Fuel 37" Wheels almost new, with no wear and tear. Straight piped exhaust with a brand new pipe that offers the perfect amount of volume. Custom color-matched fender flares and so much more! This is a must-see!
On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals!
NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!
Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.
Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.
ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.