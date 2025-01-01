Menu
 CERTIFIED<br><div>♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED ♦️ CREW CAB – EXTRA SPACE & COMFORT NEW ARRIVAL – 2017 RAM 1500 CREW CAB OUTDOORSMAN IN A BOLD BLUE ON GREY COLOR COMBINATION. THIS TRUCK DELIVERS THE STRONG 5.7L HEMI V8 PERFORMANCE, 4X4 CAPABILITY, AND VERSATILE INTERIOR SPACE – READY FOR WORK OR EVERYDAY USE. 145,000 KMS EQUIPPED WITH: 4X4 DRIVETRAIN CREW CAB TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY HEATED SEATS DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL CRUISE CONTROL POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS AND MORE... BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. </div>

2017 RAM 1500 Classic

145,000 KM

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500 Classic

OUTDOORSMAN

2017 RAM 1500 Classic

OUTDOORSMAN

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Vehicle Description

 CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ CREW CAB – EXTRA SPACE & COMFORT

NEW ARRIVAL – 2017 RAM 1500 CREW CAB OUTDOORSMAN IN A BOLD BLUE ON GREY COLOR COMBINATION. THIS TRUCK DELIVERS THE STRONG 5.7L HEMI V8 PERFORMANCE, 4X4 CAPABILITY, AND VERSATILE INTERIOR SPACE – READY FOR WORK OR EVERYDAY USE.

145,000 KMS

EQUIPPED WITH:

4X4 DRIVETRAIN

CREW CAB

TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM

BACKUP CAMERA

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY

HEATED SEATS

DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

CRUISE CONTROL

POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS AND MORE...

BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!

PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. 

