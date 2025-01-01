$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 RAM 1500 Classic
OUTDOORSMAN
2017 RAM 1500 Classic
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
♦️ 2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
♦️ CREW CAB – EXTRA SPACE & COMFORT
NEW ARRIVAL – 2017 RAM 1500 CREW CAB OUTDOORSMAN IN A BOLD BLUE ON GREY COLOR COMBINATION. THIS TRUCK DELIVERS THE STRONG 5.7L HEMI V8 PERFORMANCE, 4X4 CAPABILITY, AND VERSATILE INTERIOR SPACE – READY FOR WORK OR EVERYDAY USE.
145,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
4X4 DRIVETRAIN
CREW CAB
TOUCHSCREEN INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM
BACKUP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY
HEATED SEATS
DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
CRUISE CONTROL
POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS AND MORE...
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
PRICE + HST – NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
