PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, AWD, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMRA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $699+TAX

JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Financing available some conditions apply

SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE

2017 Subaru Forester

168,676 KM

$15,999

2017 Subaru Forester

AUTO AWD NAVIGATION BLINDSPOT HEATED SEATS B-CAM

2017 Subaru Forester

AUTO AWD NAVIGATION BLINDSPOT HEATED SEATS B-CAM

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,676KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SJHUC9HH510757

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,676 KM

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

 

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY,

AUTO, AWD, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT, LANE KEEP, BACKUP CAMRA, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, POWER TRUNCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCK, POWER MIRRORS, AC, CRUISE CONTROL

 

CAR FAX; LINK AVAILABLE ON WEBSITE

 

FOR SAFETY & 3 MONTHS/ 5,000 KM DRIVERS SHIELD WARRANTY FROM LUBRICO 

ADD ONLY $699+TAX

 

 JUST COPY AND PASTE        WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm SATURDAY TILL 4 Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

/////////Financing available some conditions apply/////

//////// SAME DAY DELIVERY AVAILABLE //////////

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd.

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
905-337-9339

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2017 Subaru Forester