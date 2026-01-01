Menu
2017 Subaru Forester

137,843 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i

13518488

2017 Subaru Forester

2.5i

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,843KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2SJEBC6HH400606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 137,843 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i
2017 Subaru Forester 2.5i 137,843 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2
289-277-8520

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Oak-Land Ford

289-277-8520

2017 Subaru Forester