$16,990+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg
2017 Subaru Impreza
Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,000 KM
Vehicle Description
For Sale: 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech with Tech Package & Navigation – Fully Loaded AWD Hatchback
The 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech with Tech Package delivers the ultimate Subaru experience — premium comfort, cutting-edge technology, and unbeatable all-weather capability. This top-trim Impreza is fully equipped with navigation, driver-assist safety systems, and a refined leather interior.
Key Features:
2.0L 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine
Lineartronic® CVT transmission with paddle shifters
Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
17-inch alloy wheels
Sport-tuned suspension
Power sunroof
EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology (adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist)
Tech Package with built-in GPS Navigation
Blind-spot detection & rear cross-traffic alert
Subaru STARLINK® 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Harman Kardon® premium 8-speaker audio system
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™
Bluetooth® hands-free calling & streaming audio
Heated front seats
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Leather-trimmed interior with red contrast stitching
Power driver’s seat
Backup camera
Keyless access with push-button start
LED headlights & fog lights
60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space
Fuel economy: approx. 8.4L/100km city, 6.5L/100km highway
This Impreza Sport-Tech with Tech Package is Subaru’s most refined compact — combining safety, comfort, and tech in one sleek, reliable package.
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-339-3330