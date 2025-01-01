Menu
<p data-start=124 data-end=230><strong data-start=124 data-end=228>For Sale: 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech with Tech Package & Navigation – Fully Loaded AWD Hatchback</strong></p><p data-start=232 data-end=528>The 2017 Subaru Impreza Sport-Tech with Tech Package delivers the ultimate Subaru experience — premium comfort, cutting-edge technology, and unbeatable all-weather capability. This top-trim Impreza is fully equipped with navigation, driver-assist safety systems, and a refined leather interior.</p><p data-start=530 data-end=549><strong data-start=530 data-end=547>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=550 data-end=1509><li data-start=550 data-end=590><p data-start=552 data-end=590>2.0L 4-cylinder SUBARU BOXER® engine</p></li><li data-start=591 data-end=646><p data-start=593 data-end=646>Lineartronic® CVT transmission with paddle shifters</p></li><li data-start=647 data-end=688><p data-start=649 data-end=688>Symmetrical Full-Time All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li data-start=689 data-end=713><p data-start=691 data-end=713>17-inch alloy wheels</p></li><li data-start=714 data-end=740><p data-start=716 data-end=740>Sport-tuned suspension</p></li><li data-start=741 data-end=758><p data-start=743 data-end=758>Power sunroof</p></li><li data-start=759 data-end=856><p data-start=761 data-end=856>EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology (adaptive cruise, pre-collision braking, lane keep assist)</p></li><li data-start=857 data-end=902><p data-start=859 data-end=902>Tech Package with built-in GPS Navigation</p></li><li data-start=903 data-end=954><p data-start=905 data-end=954>Blind-spot detection & rear cross-traffic alert</p></li><li data-start=955 data-end=1014><p data-start=957 data-end=1014>Subaru STARLINK® 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system</p></li><li data-start=1015 data-end=1064><p data-start=1017 data-end=1064>Harman Kardon® premium 8-speaker audio system</p></li><li data-start=1065 data-end=1099><p data-start=1067 data-end=1099>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto™</p></li><li data-start=1100 data-end=1151><p data-start=1102 data-end=1151>Bluetooth® hands-free calling & streaming audio</p></li><li data-start=1152 data-end=1174><p data-start=1154 data-end=1174>Heated front seats</p></li><li data-start=1175 data-end=1214><p data-start=1177 data-end=1214>Dual-zone automatic climate control</p></li><li data-start=1215 data-end=1271><p data-start=1217 data-end=1271>Leather-trimmed interior with red contrast stitching</p></li><li data-start=1272 data-end=1295><p data-start=1274 data-end=1295>Power driver’s seat</p></li><li data-start=1296 data-end=1313><p data-start=1298 data-end=1313>Backup camera</p></li><li data-start=1314 data-end=1355><p data-start=1316 data-end=1355>Keyless access with push-button start</p></li><li data-start=1356 data-end=1387><p data-start=1358 data-end=1387>LED headlights & fog lights</p></li><li data-start=1388 data-end=1447><p data-start=1390 data-end=1447>60/40 split-folding rear seats for flexible cargo space</p></li><li data-start=1448 data-end=1509><p data-start=1450 data-end=1509>Fuel economy: approx. 8.4L/100km city, 6.5L/100km highway</p></li></ul><p data-start=1511 data-end=1657>This Impreza Sport-Tech with Tech Package is Subaru’s most refined compact — combining safety, comfort, and tech in one sleek, reliable package.</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2017 Subaru Impreza

111,000 KM

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg

2017 Subaru Impreza

Sport-tech w/Tech Pkg

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
111,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S3GTAZ66H3738673

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2017 Subaru Impreza