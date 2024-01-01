$17,990+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
2.5i
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$17,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to embrace the adventure with this sleek 2017 Subaru Outback 2.5i, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This reliable and versatile SUV boasts a sophisticated blue exterior and a comfortable black interior, perfect for any journey. Powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, this Outback delivers a confident driving experience. With its all-wheel drive system, you'll be prepared for any weather conditions, whether it's a snowy winter drive or a scenic summer road trip.
This well-maintained Outback has only 107,100 km on the odometer, ensuring years of dependable performance ahead. Enjoy a host of desirable features, including heated seats and mirrors, a rearview camera for enhanced safety, and a convenient keyless entry system. With its spacious cabin and versatile cargo space, this Outback comfortably accommodates both passengers and gear, making it ideal for family outings, weekend getaways, or everyday commutes.
Here are five features that are sure to make this Outback stand out:
- All-wheel drive: Embrace confidence on any terrain with this Outback's robust all-wheel drive system, ideal for navigating Canadian winters and enjoying off-road adventures.
- Heated seats and mirrors: Stay cozy and comfortable on those chilly mornings with heated seats and mirrors.
- Rearview camera: Enjoy enhanced safety and peace of mind with the convenience of a rearview camera.
- Keyless entry: Unlock your Outback with ease and enjoy the convenience of keyless entry.
- Spacious interior: Pack your bags for adventures! This Outback boasts a spacious interior that comfortably fits both passengers and gear.
Ready to experience the freedom and capability of a Subaru Outback? Visit Twin Oaks Auto today to discover the perfect vehicle for your next adventure!
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEHICLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $790+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VALID SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED.
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
