2017 Subaru Outback
Limited 3.6
Location
2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
80,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8366715
- Stock #: al565lba
- VIN: 4s4bsfcl8h3307756
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
