2017 Subaru Outback

80,700 KM

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

905-847-0838

2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

Limited 3.6

2017 Subaru Outback

Limited 3.6

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-0838

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8366715
  Stock #: al565lba
  VIN: 4s4bsfcl8h3307756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Subaru Outback

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

Peninsula Imported Cars / Ducati

2412 South Service Road West, Oakville, ON L6L 5M9

905-847-XXXX

905-847-0838

905-575-0490
