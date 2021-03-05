Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model S

59,174 KM

Details Description

$62,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$62,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model S

75D AUTOPILOT, SUB ZERO, CARFAX CLEAN!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 6640205
  2. 6640205
  3. 6640205
  4. 6640205
  5. 6640205
  6. 6640205
  7. 6640205
  8. 6640205
  9. 6640205
  10. 6640205
  11. 6640205
  12. 6640205
  13. 6640205
  14. 6640205
  15. 6640205
  16. 6640205
  17. 6640205
  18. 6640205
  19. 6640205
  20. 6640205
  21. 6640205
  22. 6640205
  23. 6640205
  24. 6640205
  25. 6640205
  26. 6640205
  27. 6640205
  28. 6640205
  29. 6640205
  30. 6640205
  31. 6640205
  32. 6640205
  33. 6640205
  34. 6640205
  35. 6640205
  36. 6640205
  37. 6640205
  38. 6640205
  39. 6640205
  40. 6640205
  41. 6640205
  42. 6640205
  43. 6640205
  44. 6640205
  45. 6640205
  46. 6640205
  47. 6640205
  48. 6640205
  49. 6640205
  50. 6640205
Contact Seller

$62,700

+ taxes & licensing

59,174KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6640205
  • Stock #: 1-21-011
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E20HF194614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 59,174 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING A VARIETY OF PERFORMANCE MODELS FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO GO FAST! - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Tan Next Generation Leather Interior, Carbon Fibre decor and a Light Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


               

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting

- HEPA Air Filtration System  


               

AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Auto-steer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Heated steering wheel

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Integrated Center Console

- Glass Roof

- Power Liftgate


               

This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.2 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 417 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.


               

This locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of Tesla's Comprehensive warranty (4 yrs / 80,000 km) valid until July 2021, as well as balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until July 2025. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2017 Tesla Model S 7...
 59,174 KM
$62,700 + tax & lic
2015 Tesla Model S P...
 130,303 KM
$61,950 + tax & lic
2019 Tesla Model 3 S...
 31,852 KM
$47,700 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory