2017 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
905-901-4613
+ taxes & licensing
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Interior with Carbon Fibre Decor Accents and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S 100D comes fully equipped with original chargers and adapters, as well as the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Ventilated seats for front driver and passenger
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 21-inch Tesla Grey Turbine Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 100 kWh battery
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate range of 545 km. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5-passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats throughout and all the luxuries of a luxury car with tons of storage and not have to spend a single dime on gas.
This locally owned, accidents and insurance claims free Model S ready to take off! Sold CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years) valid until March 2025. Extended aftermarket warranty options available.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4