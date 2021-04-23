2017 Tesla Model S

$78,400 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 3 5 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7011791

7011791 Stock #: 1-21-076

1-21-076 VIN: 5YJSA1E29HF189315

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 85,353 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.