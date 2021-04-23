Menu
2017 Tesla Model S

85,353 KM

Details Description

$78,400

+ tax & licensing
$78,400

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

100D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, LOADED!

2017 Tesla Model S

100D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, LOADED!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$78,400

+ taxes & licensing

85,353KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7011791
  • Stock #: 1-21-076
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E29HF189315

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,353 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *


               

Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Black Interior with Carbon Fibre Decor Accents and a Black Alcantara Headliner. This Model S 100D comes fully equipped with original chargers and adapters, as well as the following options:


               

PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting

- HEPA Air Filtration System  


               

ENHANCED AUTOPILOT:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic

- 17-inch capacitive touchscreen


               

ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


               

SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Ventilated seats for front driver and passenger

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


               

OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 21-inch Tesla Grey Turbine Wheels

- Power Liftgate

- Panoramic Sunroof

- 100 kWh battery


               

This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate range of 545 km. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5-passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats throughout and all the luxuries of a luxury car with tons of storage and not have to spend a single dime on gas.


               

This locally owned, accidents and insurance claims free Model S ready to take off! Sold CarFax verified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.


               

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward


               

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.


               

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.


               

Balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years) valid until March 2025. Extended aftermarket warranty options available.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

