Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model S

78,098 KM

Details Description

$89,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$89,700

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model S

2017 Tesla Model S

P100DL ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, FSD FULL SELF DRIVE, LOADED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model S

P100DL ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, FSD FULL SELF DRIVE, LOADED

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 7341392
  2. 7341392
  3. 7341392
  4. 7341392
  5. 7341392
  6. 7341392
  7. 7341392
  8. 7341392
  9. 7341392
  10. 7341392
  11. 7341392
  12. 7341392
  13. 7341392
  14. 7341392
  15. 7341392
  16. 7341392
  17. 7341392
  18. 7341392
  19. 7341392
  20. 7341392
  21. 7341392
  22. 7341392
  23. 7341392
  24. 7341392
  25. 7341392
  26. 7341392
  27. 7341392
  28. 7341392
  29. 7341392
  30. 7341392
  31. 7341392
  32. 7341392
  33. 7341392
  34. 7341392
  35. 7341392
  36. 7341392
  37. 7341392
  38. 7341392
  39. 7341392
  40. 7341392
  41. 7341392
  42. 7341392
  43. 7341392
  44. 7341392
  45. 7341392
  46. 7341392
  47. 7341392
  48. 7341392
  49. 7341392
  50. 7341392
Contact Seller

$89,700

+ taxes & licensing

78,098KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7341392
  • Stock #: 1-21-132
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E4XHF200677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 78,098 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black and White Interior paired with Black Alcantara Headliner, Carbon Fibre Decor Accents and matching Center Console, this electric beast comes equipped with FULL SELF DRIVE paid for and activated (a $10,600 option!), as well as original charging equipment and the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- High Definition backup camera

- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights

- Ambient LED interior lighting

- HEPA Air Filtration System  


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVE:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Automatic Lane Changing

- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)

- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:

- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer

- Dolby Surround Sound

- Sirius XM Radio

- Bluetooth Audio Streaming

- TuneIn Radio

- HD Radio

- Internet Streaming


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All five heated seats

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- Tesla Red Brake Calipers

- 19-inch Tesla Silver Tempest Wheels

- Power Liftgate

- Panoramic Sunroof

- LUDICROUS+!

- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler

- 100 kWh battery


This ultra-powerful ultra fast 762 HP fully loaded Model S with 1,013 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 507 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free beast of an all electric sedan is being sold safety certified!

Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until August 2025. Extended warranty options available. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2016 Tesla Model S P...
 124,260 KM
$71,700 + tax & lic
2021 NIREEKA PRIME M...
 10 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model S P...
 98,836 KM
$64,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory