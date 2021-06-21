2017 Tesla Model S

+ taxes & licensing
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
* WE HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Black and White Interior paired with Black Alcantara Headliner, Carbon Fibre Decor Accents and matching Center Console, this electric beast comes equipped with FULL SELF DRIVE paid for and activated (a $10,600 option!), as well as original charging equipment and the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVE:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon and Smart Summon
- Automatic Lane Changing
- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)
- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- Tesla Red Brake Calipers
- 19-inch Tesla Silver Tempest Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Sunroof
- LUDICROUS+!
- Carbon Fibre Rear Spoiler
- 100 kWh battery
This ultra-powerful ultra fast 762 HP fully loaded Model S with 1,013 lb-ft of torque can launch from 0-100 km/h in just 2.4 seconds. It has a single charge range of approximately 507 km. Range varies based on driving style. It might be a full-size car, but doesn't mean you can't have fun in doing so at the same time without spending a dime on gas. Tesla charger and adapters included.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model S will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
This one owner, locally owned, accidents and claims free beast of an all electric sedan is being sold safety certified!
Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline valid until August 2025. Extended warranty options available.
