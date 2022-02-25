Menu
2017 Tesla Model S

37,822 KM

Details Description

$82,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

75D FULL SELF DRIVE, LOW KM!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

37,822KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8344350
  • Stock #: 1-22-041
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E29HF227609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,822 KM

Vehicle Description

* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK, INCLUDING SEVERAL OTHER MODEL S 75D'S LIKE THIS ONE - CALL OR VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat on a Premium Cream Interior and paired with Figured Ashwood Decor and a Light Alcantara Headliner. This Model S comes equipped with the original charge cable and adapters as well as the following options:


FULL SELF DRIVE (A $10,600.00 OPTION!):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view

- Auto-steer and Adaptive Cruise Control

- Summon and Self Parking

- Navigate on Autopilot

- MUCH MORE AS TESLA IMPROVES THE FSD SOFTWARE!


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 19-inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels

- Integrated Center Console

- Glass Roof

- Power Liftgate


This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 417 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.

This one owner, locally owned Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified.  Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.67% OAC.

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended aftermarket warranty options available upon request.

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

