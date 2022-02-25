2017 Tesla Model S

$82,950 + taxes & licensing 3 7 , 8 2 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8344350

8344350 Stock #: 1-22-041

1-22-041 VIN: 5YJSA1E29HF227609

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 37,822 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.