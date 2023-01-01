$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Tesla Model S
75D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, SUBZERO PACKAGE!
Location
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
53,489KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9976280
- Stock #: 1-23-095
- VIN: 5YJSA1E20HF216157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,489 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in Midnight Silver Metallic on a Premium Cream Interior and paired with Carbon Fibre Decor. This Model S comes equipped with the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (A $7,800 OPTION!!):
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Lane Switching
- Summon and Self Park
- Navigate on Autopilot!
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19-inch Tesla Cyclone Wheels
- Integrated Center Console
- Glass Roof
- Power Liftgate
This Model S can go 0-100km/h in just 4.4 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate real-world range of 417 km per charge. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5 passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats and all the creature comforts of a luxury car with tons of storage all the while not having to spend a single dime on gas.
This accidents and claims free Tesla Model S is sold fully safety certified and CarFax verified. Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 8.99% OAC.
Balance of Tesla 8 year powertrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4