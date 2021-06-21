Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Tesla Model X

56,464 KM

Details Description

$114,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$114,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

Contact Seller
2017 Tesla Model X

2017 Tesla Model X

P100DL FULL SELF DRIVE, 6 SEATER, CLEAN

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Tesla Model X

P100DL FULL SELF DRIVE, 6 SEATER, CLEAN

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

  1. 7341395
  2. 7341395
  3. 7341395
  4. 7341395
  5. 7341395
  6. 7341395
  7. 7341395
  8. 7341395
  9. 7341395
  10. 7341395
  11. 7341395
  12. 7341395
  13. 7341395
  14. 7341395
  15. 7341395
  16. 7341395
  17. 7341395
  18. 7341395
  19. 7341395
  20. 7341395
  21. 7341395
  22. 7341395
  23. 7341395
  24. 7341395
  25. 7341395
  26. 7341395
  27. 7341395
  28. 7341395
  29. 7341395
  30. 7341395
  31. 7341395
  32. 7341395
  33. 7341395
  34. 7341395
  35. 7341395
  36. 7341395
  37. 7341395
  38. 7341395
  39. 7341395
  40. 7341395
  41. 7341395
  42. 7341395
  43. 7341395
  44. 7341395
  45. 7341395
  46. 7341395
  47. 7341395
  48. 7341395
  49. 7341395
  50. 7341395
Contact Seller

$114,950

+ taxes & licensing

56,464KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7341395
  • Stock #: 1-21-136
  • VIN: 5YJXCBE4XHF031525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 56,464 KM

Vehicle Description

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR COMMUTE - WE ALSO HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in the Deep Blue Metallic on Tan Leather seats with Figured Ash Wood Decor accents and a Light Alcantara Headliner, this 6 passenger SUV can propel you from 0-100km/h in JUST 2.9 seconds. This very special Model X comes equipped with a retractable rear spoiler (a discontinued option and only offered for a short period of time!), as well as the following options:


PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:

- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system

- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate

- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory 

- Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature

- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option

- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors

- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock

- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights

- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility

- Ambient LED interior lighting


ENHANCED AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVE:

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Automatic Lane Changing

- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)

- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:

- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier

- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer

- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound

- Bluetooth Streaming Audio

- Sirius XM Satellite Radio

- Streaming Internet Radio

- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news


SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:

- All six heated seats

- Ventilated seats for front driver and passenger

- Wiper blade defrosters

- Washer nozzle heaters

- Remote pre-heating of vehicle


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 22-inch Tesla Onyx Wheels finished in Black

- LUDICROUS+ ACCELERATION

- Retractable Rear Spoiler!


The P100DL Model X averages 465 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

The six-seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system, as well as third row seating with the ability to fold flat as to maximize on storage capacity.

Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.

Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!

Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.

This locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model X is being sold safety certified!

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Balance of Tesla Drivetrain warranty (8 years) covering battery, motors and driveline valid until January 2025. Extended warranty options available. 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Shift Motors

2016 Tesla Model S P...
 124,260 KM
$71,700 + tax & lic
2021 NIREEKA PRIME M...
 10 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Tesla Model S P...
 98,836 KM
$64,400 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Shift Motors

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

Call Dealer

905-901-XXXX

(click to show)

905-901-4613

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory