2017 Tesla Model X

* JUST ARRIVED AND READY TO ELECTRIFY YOUR COMMUTE - WE ALSO HAVE OVER 40 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in the Deep Blue Metallic on Tan Leather seats with Figured Ash Wood Decor accents and a Light Alcantara Headliner, this 6 passenger SUV can propel you from 0-100km/h in JUST 2.9 seconds. This very special Model X comes equipped with a retractable rear spoiler (a discontinued option and only offered for a short period of time!), as well as the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Bioweapon Defence Mode with Medical Grade HEPA air filtration system
- Remote opening falcon wing doors, driver and passenger front door and tailgate
- Self-presenting driver door opens upon sensing your approaching trajectory
- Easy step in full height access to 2nd and 3rd-row seating with easy access feature
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- Centre Console with iPhone / android quick dock
- Active LED Headlights and LED front and rear fog lights
- Three-position dynamic LED turning lights for nighttime visibility
- Ambient LED interior lighting
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVE:
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Google Maps and Navigation with real time traffic
- Navigate on Autopilot
- Summon and Smart Summon
- Automatic Lane Changing
- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)
- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND:
- 12 Neodymium Speakers, 560 watt amplifier
- 8 inch Neodymium subwoofer
- Dolby Pro-Logic Surround Sound
- Bluetooth Streaming Audio
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio
- Streaming Internet Radio
- Tune In Internet Radio for podcasts, sports, news
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All six heated seats
- Ventilated seats for front driver and passenger
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 22-inch Tesla Onyx Wheels finished in Black
- LUDICROUS+ ACCELERATION
- Retractable Rear Spoiler!
The P100DL Model X averages 465 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.
With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.
The six-seat interior includes automatic passenger sensing rear air conditioning and heating system, as well as third row seating with the ability to fold flat as to maximize on storage capacity.
Autopilot allows the vehicle to steer within a lane, change lanes with a simple tap of a turn signal and manage speed using active traffic-aware cruise control - it's phenomenal to experience - you'll never want to drive anything else ever again and with monthly over-the-air software updates this system is always improving.
Additional features include world's largest panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!
Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 4.99% OAC.
This locally owned, accidents and claims free Tesla Model X is being sold safety certified!
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Balance of Tesla Drivetrain warranty (8 years) covering battery, motors and driveline valid until January 2025. Extended warranty options available.
