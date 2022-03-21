2017 Tesla Model X

$79,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 4 2 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8727092

8727092 Stock #: 1-22-140

1-22-140 VIN: 5YJXCDE21HF065850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,425 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.