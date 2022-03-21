Menu
2017 Tesla Model X

135,425 KM

Details Description

$79,950

+ tax & licensing
$79,950

+ taxes & licensing

Shift Motors

905-901-4613

75D 5 SEATER, FULL SELF DRIVE, ONE OWNER!

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

$79,950

+ taxes & licensing

135,425KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8727092
  • Stock #: 1-22-140
  • VIN: 5YJXCDE21HF065850

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,425 KM

Vehicle Description

* OVER 70 TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *

Finished in Pearl White Multi Coat with an All Black Premium interior. This 5 passenger SUV can launch from 0-100km/h in just 5 seconds without spending a single dime on gas. Just because you're driving an SUV doesn't mean you have to spend most of the time at a gas station or drive slow. This Model X comes equipped with the following options:


FULL SELF DRIVING CAPABILITY (A $12,800 OPTION!):

- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use

-12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen

- Cruise control allowing for automatic acceleration and breaking based on other vehicles on the road

- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer

- Navigate on Autopilot

- Summon and Smart Summon

- Automatic Lane Changing

- Auto Parking (Reverse and Parallel)

- More features to be released as Tesla continually improves EAP and FSD!


SMART AIR SUSPENSION:

- Customizable Height Settings

- GPS based memory for high obstacles

- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds


OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:

- 75 kWh Battery Pack

- Center Console

- 20 inch Tesla Slipstream Wheels finished in Black


The 75D Model X averages 383 km (subject to conditions) has a top speed of 250km/h. Travel across Canada and the US silently and effortlessly with Tesla's ever-growing supercharger network which provides an approx. 80% charge in 20 minutes.

With the included Smart Suspension package this Model X will remember speed bumps, steep driveways and potholed roads automatically raising and lowering the suspension every time the vehicle is back at the same place with the aid of the GPS positioning system.

Additional features include a panoramic windshield, voice command system, one-touch remote to close all doors and tailgate at once, automatic high beam system and much much more!

Finance with $0 down over up to 72 months with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.

Price listed is all-inclusive plus taxes and licensing. Expedited shipping available across Canada as requested.

Your falcon wing doored land-based intergalactic spaceship awaits.

* MANY OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - CALL WITH YOUR WISH LIST OR COME VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY *

Balance of Tesla's incredible 8 year drivetrain warranty covering battery, motors and driveline. Extended warranty options available upon request.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

