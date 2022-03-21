$102,950+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-901-4613
2017 Tesla Model X
100D ENHANCED AUTOPILOT, TAN INTERIOR!
Location
Shift Motors
1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4
$102,950
- Listing ID: 8727140
- Stock #: 1-22-078
- VIN: 5YJXCDE26HF067299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,417 KM
Vehicle Description
* WE HAVE OVER 70 OTHER TESLA'S CURRENTLY IN STOCK - VISIT OUR INDOOR SHOWROOM TODAY! *
Finished in Deep Blue Metallic on a Tan Next Generation Leather Interior with Carbon Fibre Decor Accents and a Light Alcantara Headliner. This Model X 100D comes fully equipped with original chargers and adapters, as well as the following options:
PREMIUM UPGRADES PACKAGE:
- Premium seating front seats with lumbar and memory
- Power folding, auto-dimming and heated side mirrors with dual curb mirror tilt option
- GPS-enabled Homelink for automatic opening and closing of garage doors
- High Definition backup camera
- LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, tail lights and stop lights
- Ambient LED interior lighting
- HEPA Air Filtration System
SMART AIR SUSPENSION:
- Customizable Height Settings
- GPS based memory for high obstacles
- Low mode for best aerodynamics at highway speeds
ENHANCED AUTOPILOT (THE PERFECT BLEND OF AUTOPILOT AND FULL SELF DRIVING):
- 4 active cameras and 4 more for future use
- 12 ultrasonic sonar sensors for 360 view with biggest in class rear view camera screen
- Adaptive Cruise Control and Autosteer
- Lane Switching
- Summon and Self Park
- Navigate on Autopilot!
ULTRA HIGH FIDELITY SOUND PACKAGE:
- 12 Speakers plus an 8-inch subwoofer
- Dolby Surround Sound
- Sirius XM Radio
- Bluetooth Audio Streaming
- TuneIn Radio
- HD Radio
- Internet Streaming
SUBZERO WEATHER PACKAGE:
- All five heated seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Wiper blade defrosters
- Washer nozzle heaters
- Remote pre-heating of vehicle
OTHER OPTIONS INCLUDE:
- 19-inch Tesla Silver Slipstream Wheels
- Power Liftgate
- Panoramic Sunroof
- 100 kWh battery
This Model X can go 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. With a single charge, you will get an approximate range of 545 km. Mileage will vary based on driving style. The best part about all that is it still comfortably sits 5-passengers with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats throughout and all the luxuries of a luxury car with tons of storage and not have to spend a single dime on gas.
This Model X is ready to take off! Sold CarFax verified and safety certified. Price listed is all inclusive plus HST and licensing. Expedited shipping across Canada available upon request.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
Finance with $0 down with rates as low as 5.99% OAC.
Balance of manufacture drivetrain warranty (8 years). Extended aftermarket warranty options available.
